Infrastructure Privatization Can Still Be A Useful Model

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The story of U.S. infrastructure is a tale of too much and never enough — too many aging structures, too much deferred maintenance, too little new construction and, above all, too little money. Periodically, this gap between our infrastructure wants and needs sparks a national dialogue. This time, the conversation is guided by expectations for a rail-enthusiast president who promises to "build back better." The spotlight falls on new public funding and new project construction. Approaches more closely associated with the last administration have exited center stage. Perhaps most out of favor are infrastructure privatizations. In the U.S., a privatization typically...

