Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ViSalus Can't Get Trial Redo In $925M Robocall Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday dashed health supplement maker ViSalus' bid to ax a $925 million statutory damages award it's facing after a jury found it placed nearly 2 million unsolicited robocalls, ruling that "substantial evidence" supported the jury's verdict and that a new trial wasn't warranted. 

ViSalus had argued in a renewed motion pushing for either judgment as a matter of law or a new trial that a wealth of issues among class members and with the jury's verdict required U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon to scrap the multimillion-dollar judgment under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. 

But Judge Simon in his ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!