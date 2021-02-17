ViSalus Can't Get Trial Redo In $925M Robocall Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday dashed health supplement maker ViSalus' bid to ax a $925 million statutory damages award it's facing after a jury found it placed nearly 2 million unsolicited robocalls, ruling that "substantial evidence" supported the jury's verdict and that a new trial wasn't warranted. ViSalus had argued in a renewed motion pushing for either judgment as a matter of law or a new trial that a wealth of issues among class members and with the jury's verdict required U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon to scrap the multimillion-dollar judgment under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. But Judge Simon in his ruling...

