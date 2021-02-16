Peloton Aims To Void 'Spin' TMs, Citing 'Abusive' Enforcement

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- Peloton launched a legal battle Tuesday aimed at canceling trademark registrations on the word "spin," arguing they are being "abusively" enforced by a company that claims exclusive rights to a clearly generic term. In petitions to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Peloton Interactive Inc. asked the tribunal to invalidate two registrations for "spin" and "spinning" owned by a fitness equipment company called Mad Dogg Athletics. Peloton told the board that the term had clearly become commonplace in the "fitness lexicon," serving as a widely-used generic term for exercise bikes and in-studio classes from any source....

