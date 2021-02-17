Real Estate Rumors: Dermot, Mequity, Rosen

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Real estate investment firm Dermot Co. has picked up a Boynton Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $143 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Seabourn Cove Apartments, a 456-unit complex, and the seller is Heitman Capital Management, according to the report. A venture of self storage developer Mequity Cos. and Ramrock Real Estate has landed $35.1 million in financing for a Manhattan self-storage project, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan from Cerberus Capital Management is for 41-47 East 21st St., which is currently a four-story parking facility...

