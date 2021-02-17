Calif. Property Owners Settle Arsenic Cleanup Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 12:19 PM EST) -- A group of California property owners has reached a settlement with Union Pacific Railroad Co., the state Department of Transportation and others in a suit alleging the prior owners of the site are responsible for arsenic pollution and its cleanup. Sticks Lynwood LLC and SGLA Lynwood LLC, gave notice to the court Tuesday that they'd reached a settlement with the defendants, which also include the City of Lynwood and Kudco Diversified LLC, who allegedly owned the site at some point before it was bought by Sticks Lynwood and SGLA in 2017. The notice did not disclose the terms of the settlement....

