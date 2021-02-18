Expedia Asks To Shield Arbitration Docs In TravelPass Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- Expedia is looking to intervene in booking technology firm TravelPass' antitrust suit in Texas federal court claiming that hotel chains conspired to keep it from bidding on search terms, saying information about a private arbitration between Expedia and TravelPass must be kept confidential. Expedia Inc. on Tuesday requested permission to intervene so it can oppose defendants Choice Hotels International Inc., Marriott International Inc. and Six Continents Hotels Inc.'s two pending motions to compel production of thousands of pages of confidential deposition transcripts and expert materials. The three hotel giants are among eight hospitality companies named as co-defendants in TravelPass Group LLC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS