DOJ Wants More Info On Salesforce's $27.7B Deal For Slack

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has requested additional information about Salesforce.com Inc.'s planned $27.7 billion deal to acquire workplace messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc., extending the government's deadline to review the transaction. The companies said in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that they had received second requests from the DOJ earlier that day and that the agency will have 30 days to complete its review once it receives the requested information. "The company and Slack have and will continue to cooperate fully with the DOJ in its review," Salesforce said in its filing. A representative for...

