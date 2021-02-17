FCC Announces New Broadband Data Collection Program

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- In her first meeting as acting chairwoman, the Federal Communications Commission's Jessica Rosenworcel announced the agency will establish a new task force to improve the quality and accuracy of broadband mapping data — one of the Democrat's top priorities for years, as well as a recently funded mandate from Congress. Rosenworcel said Tuesday that the Broadband Data Task Force will be headed up by agency veteran Jean Kiddoo, who previously led the FCC task force for the first-of-its-kind broadcast incentive auction. "This is going to require an all-hands effort at the agency, with expertise from multiple bureaus and offices. It is going to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS