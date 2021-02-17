Bodybuilder Gets Win Back In Car Crash Injury Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court reinstated a jury victory for a bodybuilder who alleged he was injured by another driver in a car accident, saying Wednesday that the trial judge abused his discretion by setting aside the initial verdict. The panel handed the win back to Jean Carlos Salazar, a personal trainer who hoped to be a professional mixed martial arts fighter and bodybuilder prior to the accident, in his suit against Miguel Rogelio Gomez. The appellate court found that the issues the trial court cited in overturning the verdict had already been litigated in front of the jury and weren't new...

