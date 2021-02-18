UK Gov't Sued Over £854M Weather Supercomputer Contract

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 6:48 PM GMT) -- An IT company has sued the Met Office and British government claiming it was unlawfully passed over for a £854 million ($1.1 billion) contract to develop a new weather and climate supercomputer that went to Microsoft. The secretary of state for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Meteorological Office breached procurement laws when choosing to award the contract to Microsoft Ltd. in January, Atos IT Services UK Ltd. claimed in its newly public Feb. 1 particulars of claim. Atos is asking the High Court to set aside the contract decision and declare that it should have been awarded...

