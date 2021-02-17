Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes Pans 'Luxurious Lifestyle' Evidence

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes filed dozens of reply briefs Tuesday seeking to exclude details about her purported "luxurious lifestyle" and other evidence from her upcoming California federal criminal jury trial, arguing that such information is irrelevant to fraud charges she's facing and would require "mini-trials" over each personal expense. In a nine-page reply brief, Holmes urged U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to bar prosecutors from arguing in a July 13 jury trial that Holmes' luxurious lifestyle, income, wardrobe and travel itineraries as CEO of the once high-flying blood-testing startup gave her a motive to defraud investors, doctors and the public. "This evidence says...

