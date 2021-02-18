FERC Chair Says Texas Blackouts May Spark New Grid Regs

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- In light of the winter storm-induced blackouts sweeping through Texas, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should consider a more muscular approach to ensuring the U.S. electric grid can withstand extreme weather conditions, FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday. Glick previously announced that FERC and the North American Electric Reliability Corp., or NERC, which oversees the reliability of the U.S. bulk power system at FERC's behest, would conduct a joint inquiry into what caused the rolling blackouts that have engulfed the Lone Star State's main electric grid. At FERC's monthly open meeting Thursday — his first as chairman — Glick said the...

