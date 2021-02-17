Boy Scouts Insurers Say Ch. 11 Claim Process Needs Probe

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- Insurers providing coverage to the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that they should be allowed to take discovery from people alleging sexual abuse and their counsel about the claims process to discover if there is widespread fraud. During a daylong virtual hearing, attorneys for insurance companies Century Indemnity Co. and Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. said more than 90,000 individuals had filed proofs of claim in the Chapter 11 case alleging sexual abuse and that many of the claims lack critical information to establish their validity. Hartford attorney James Ruggeri of Shipman & Goodwin LLP...

