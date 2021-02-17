OptumRx Worker Says Turning Down Exec Hurt Her Career

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A sales director for pharmaceutical care company OptumRx sued the company for gender discrimination in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, alleging her supervisor sexually harassed her in front of their colleagues and took her off a big account when she spurned him. Kara Beringer, whose suit said she still works for the company, alleged sexual harassment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as gender bias under New York City and state law, demanding $5 million in damages. "Powers repeatedly harassed Beringer based upon her gender. Accordingly, any contact she was required to have with Powers was...

