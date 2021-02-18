Boeing Sued By Estate Of Ethiopian Pilot Over 737 Max Crash

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The family of the captain of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 is suing the Boeing Co. over the deadly March 2019 crash in central Ethiopia that killed all on board, saying the company rushed an unsafe plane onto the market without warning pilots or passengers about the danger. The 63-page complaint, filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court by Anthony P. Janik, representative of pilot Yared Getachew Tessema's estate, also names software manufacturer Rockwell Collins Inc. and Rosemount Aerospace Inc. as defendants, saying the changes the three companies made to the 737 Max 8 aircraft are directly responsible for the crash. The suit...

