Sackler Family Can't Keep Names Of Its Businesses Secret

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday ruled that the public has a right to see the names of businesses owned by members of Purdue Pharma's former owners, the Sackler family, saying the family had not backed its argument that this could open the companies to vandalism or worse. Following a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that while members of the Sackler family have been the subject of "hostile and unwarranted threats" on social media over their former ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue, there was no evidence that allowing the names of other companies they own into the public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS