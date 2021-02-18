These Firms Steered The Most Cases In The Last 3 Years

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- Attorneys have fielded hundreds of thousands of civil lawsuits in federal district court on behalf of clients in the past three years, excluding multidistrict litigation cases, according to Lex Machina's Law Firms Activity Report released on Thursday, which ranks the law firms for the case volume they filed. The report looks back and analyzes law firm activity in 15 practice areas and as a whole from 2018 to 2020. Due to the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it also breaks down cases that were filed because of the virus. Law360 Pulse This article is part of Law360's newest offering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS