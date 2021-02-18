Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Escapes Suit Alleging PTAB Fraud, For Now

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has dismissed a suit from CyWee Group Ltd. alleging that Google conspired with other tech companies to invalidate two patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying the court lacks authority to hear the case.

In an order issued Wednesday, Judge Albright agreed with a magistrate judge's report and recommendation that the case should be dismissed because Google isn't Texas-based and the alleged fraud occurred elsewhere. Taiwan-based tech startup CyWee's suit argued that Google tried to skirt the one-year time bar on patent challenges at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's PTAB by concealing LG...

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

