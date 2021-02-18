Google Escapes Suit Alleging PTAB Fraud, For Now

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has dismissed a suit from CyWee Group Ltd. alleging that Google conspired with other tech companies to invalidate two patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying the court lacks authority to hear the case. In an order issued Wednesday, Judge Albright agreed with a magistrate judge's report and recommendation that the case should be dismissed because Google isn't Texas-based and the alleged fraud occurred elsewhere. Taiwan-based tech startup CyWee's suit argued that Google tried to skirt the one-year time bar on patent challenges at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's PTAB by concealing LG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS