AIG Says HK Tribunal Freed It From $66M Zip Line Fall Award

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- A Hong Kong affiliate of AIG told a Florida federal court on Wednesday that arbitrators in Hong Kong had absolved the insurer of having to defend a zip line company or pay a $66.5 million judgment for a woman who was paralyzed when she fell from a zip line during a Royal Caribbean cruise outing. The arbitration decision, made Jan. 15 but filed in the Florida docket Wednesday, determined that AIG does not have to shell out for the judgment won by quadriplegic Lynn McCullough and her husband against zip line company Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. and its principal Harald Joachim...

