Abortion Provider Nears Win In Bid To Block Activist's Videos

Law360, San Francisco (February 17, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated he's likely to grant the National Abortion Federation's bid for summary judgment and a permanent injunction blocking an anti-abortion activist from posting surreptitiously recorded videos of NAF's providers, saying during a hearing Wednesday that he found the activist's First Amendment and Copyright Act arguments "unpersuasive." U.S. District Judge William Orrick said at the outset of Wednesday's hearing that he's inclined to grant the National Abortion Federation's motion, but gave the foundation a chance to elaborate on the scope of the preliminary injunction and gave anti-abortion activist David Daleiden and his co-defendant organizations an opportunity to convince...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS