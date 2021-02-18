SFO Unfairly Sacked Atty After DOJ Complaint, Tribunal Finds

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 3:21 PM GMT) -- A senior prosecutor was unfairly fired by the Serious Fraud Office in response to a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to get him ousted from a bribery investigation, an employment tribunal in London ruled on Thursday. A judge has ruled that a prosecutor who led an SFO bribery probe was unfairly dismissed for allegedly swearing at an FBI agent at a London pub. (iStock) Judge Andrew Glennie held that Tom Martin, who led the SFO's bribery probe into an oil and gas consulting firm, Unaoil, was unfairly dismissed for gross misconduct in December 2018 for allegedly swearing at...

