EU Puts Safeguards In Novelis-Aleris Deal After Divest Mishap

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust regulator on Thursday unveiled safeguards that would be used in aluminum giant Novelis Inc.'s $2.6 billion acquisition of Aleris Corp., after Novelis failed to meet the deadline for a divestiture stipulated by the regulator as part of the merger's clearance. The European Commission's new measures seek to preserve Novelis' divestment of a former Aleris plant in Duffel, Belgium, after the company sold the plant about a month after the September 2020 closing deadline set by the commission. "Following the sale of the Duffel plant … the Commission considers that final measures are necessary to ensure that the...

