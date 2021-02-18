Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LG Gets PTAB To Nix CyWee's Bid To Amend Sensor Patent

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated eight original claims in a CyWee Group Ltd. 3D pointing device patent and then denied its revised motion to amend, saying that LG Electronics showed that the proposed substitute claims are invalid.

In a final decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB found that the revised amended claims are invalid as obvious, while some impermissibly add new matter that exceeds the scope of the original claims. The case is unique in that the board allowed LG, which was joined to ZTE USA Inc.'s petition for inter partes review, to challenge CyWee's revised amended claims after ZTE...

