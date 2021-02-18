White House Withdraws Trump-Era GHG Draft Guidance

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The White House on Thursday snuffed out draft guidance issued by the Trump administration that would have narrowed how federal agencies consider climate change impacts in their National Environmental Policy Act reviews of energy, infrastructure and other projects. On President Joe Biden's first day in office, he issued an executive order that, in part, directed the White House Council on Environmental Quality to rescind the draft guidance, which was never finalized but was intended to replace greenhouse gas emissions guidance issued by the Obama administration in 2016. "Many projects and programs proposed, funded, or approved by federal agencies have the potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS