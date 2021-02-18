Cape Cod Resort Settles Green Group's Clean Water Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- A seaside Cape Cod resort will pay $369,000 and replace its wastewater treatment facility to settle a Clean Water Act suit claiming groundwater pollution at the beach club was causing noxious algae outbreaks, according to a Thursday filing in Massachusetts federal court. U.S. District Judge William G. Young approved the settlement between the owners of the Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich — including Longwood Venues & Destinations Inc. and Wychmere Harbor Real Estate LLC — and the Conservation Law Foundation, which claimed in the 2018 suit that the resort's lax wastewater practices were violating the Clean Water Act. Wychmere has agreed to pump...

