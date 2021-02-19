Tex-Mex Chain Can Sue City Over Development Incentives

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel has determined immunity can't shield a city from a breach of contract brought by a Houston-area Tex-Mex restaurant chain alleging it failed to pay promised economic development incentives, because entering the deal was a proprietary function not a governmental one. In a ruling issued Thursday in favor of popular restaurant Jimmy Changas, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals justices agreed with the trial court and explained that when League City, Texas, inked the deal to bring the restaurant to town, it was "primarily intended to benefit the city" rather than primarily intended to benefit the general public....

