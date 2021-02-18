Robinhood Can't Ditch Online Traders' Suit Over Outages

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused Thursday to toss outright a proposed class action alleging that Robinhood's repeated service outages amid volatile market conditions harmed retail stock traders, finding that traders sufficiently alleged that they had been harmed by outages Robinhood has admitted are a problem and directing the parties to enter mediation. At the end of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled from the bench, tossing Robinhood's parent company, Robinhood Markets Inc., from the suit with leave to amend, but denying Robinhood's motion to dismiss the consolidated litigation for good. Judge Donato rejected Robinhood's arguments that the...

