Judges Blast Atty For Flint Client Solicitation Efforts

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- A pair of judges on Thursday slammed the conduct of an attorney who sent information "rife with material misrepresentations" to 298 residents of Flint, Michigan, that urged them to opt out of a $641 million proposed settlement related to the city's lead water crisis, ordering him to draft a corrective letter.

U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy and Michigan state Judge Joseph J. Farah said in a joint order that Loyst Fletcher Jr. of Loyst Fletcher Jr. & Associates sent a packet to residents that could undermine their rights under the proposed settlement, included incorrect information and asked for unethically high fees....

Read the full article

Related Sections

