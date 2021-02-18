Book Publishers Challenge Trump-Era Import Duties

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:39 PM EST) -- A group of book publishers sued the Biden administration on Wednesday in a challenge to lingering Trump-era tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, arguing that they were imposed outside of the timeline prescribed by federal trade law. Prominent publishers including Hachette, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House and Simon & Shuster told the U.S. Court of International Trade that Section 304 of the 1974 Trade Act requires the U.S. Trade Representative to impose duties within one year of initiating an investigation. Because the challenged tariffs, ranging from 7.5% to 15%, were issued nearly two years after the August 2017 investigation began, they...

