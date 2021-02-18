Huawei Argues For More Information In Sanctions Case

Law360, New York (February 18, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. on Thursday urged a Brooklyn federal judge to order the government to provide more detail about its claims that Huawei subverted U.S. sanctions and schemed to steal trade secrets, saying prosecutors have failed to supply basic information about the case. The Chinese telecommunications company and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, are accused of deceiving banks and the U.S. government for years about Huawei's business dealings in Iran. Last year, prosecutors brought additional charges, among them racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal U.S. companies' trade secrets, including source code for internet routers developed by Cisco Systems Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS