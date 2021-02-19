2 Firms Tapped To Lead Teva Intrauterine Device MDL

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Georgia federal judge hearing massive multidistrict litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Cooper Companies Inc., the makers of ParaGard intrauterine devices, tapped attorneys from Fibich Leebron Copeland Briggs and Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC to lead the women who claim they were harmed by the birth control device. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated more than 100 cases and transferred them to District Judge Leigh Martin May in the Northern District of Georgia beginning in December and into this month. The women allege the ParaGard intrauterine devices made by Teva, and later by Cooper, injured them when the devices...

