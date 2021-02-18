Hotel Fights NLRB Acting GC's Bid To Drop Scabby Dispute

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia hotel operator asked the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday to keep alive litigation over whether unions may deploy inflatable rats and large banners at certain protests, saying the acting general counsel doesn't have authority to drop the case because he was unlawfully appointed. The brief from the operator of a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Philadelphia pushed back on acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr's motion to drop a case alleging International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 coerced the public by passing out handbills outside the hotel near the well-known inflatable rat named Scabby. The case was...

