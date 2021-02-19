House Antitrust Panel Keeping Up Pressure On Platforms

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- The House antitrust subcommittee will hold a series of hearings to consider legislative changes aimed at reining in dominant technology platforms and modernizing antitrust laws, following up on a 16-month investigation focused on Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. A new set of hearings will kick off on Feb. 25 with a look at proposals to address the power of online gatekeepers and the ability for new competitors to enter online markets, according to a statement from the panel Thursday. Additional hearings will focus on ways to ensure the survival of journalism in the digital age and recommendations to strengthen existing laws...

