Paul Weiss Atty Joins Manhattan DA For Trump Probe

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed Thursday that it has brought on Paul Weiss attorney and former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as a special assistant DA — a post The New York Times reported would see him working solely on the office's investigation of former President Donald Trump. Pomerantz, who is listed as "on leave" from his Of Counsel position on the Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP website, has extensive experience in white collar and regulatory matters in both the public and private sectors. Manhattan DA spokesperson Danny Frost told Law360 that Pomerantz was hired by the office Feb. 3. ...

