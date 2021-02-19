Kessler Topaz Garners $41.1M For Repping Snap Investors

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP attorneys will take home $41.1 million for their work representing social media giant Snap Inc. investors in a suit alleging fraud, even as the federal judge who approved the deal opined that the overall fee request process does not face any "meaningful opposition and rigorous testing." In his Thursday order out of Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson found that the multimillion counsel fee, which comprises a quarter of the $155 million settlement sum in the case, is reasonable "in light of the length of the litigation, a comparison to awards made in similar...

