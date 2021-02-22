2nd Circ. Brady Ruling Highlights Use Of Classified Info Act

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- On Jan. 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit remanded to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York a case in which the U.S. Department of Justice had withheld arguable Brady evidence pursuant to a protective order issued by a district court under Section 4 of the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA.[1] In the case, U.S. v. Stillwell, neither defense counsel nor the prosecution team from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York was made aware of the protective order, the existence of the classified information, or the potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS