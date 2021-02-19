Judge Backs Sanctions For CBP Officers' Note-Shredding

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has recommended sanctioning the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, finding Thursday that two officials shredded notes relevant to asylum-seekers' claims of being illegally turned away from the southern border. In a lawsuit challenging the former Trump administration's metering policy of restricting the number of migrants who can seek asylum each day at ports along the southern border, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen S. Crawford was unmoved by CBP officials' claims that they didn't consider notes jotted down during daily operations meetings as evidence to be preserved after the lawsuit had already been filed....

