Bayer's $650M PCB Deal Hits Snag Over Extra Funds Window

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday denied approval of a $650 million preliminary settlement agreement between Bayer AG and various local governments over Monsanto's alleged contamination of waterways, expressing concerns about a narrow timeline for communities to access extra funds for cleanup should they discover PCBs with money the settlement provides them. The proposed settlement includes funds for over 2,000 local communities to test for PCBs, but after being told during a telephone hearing with the parties that the communities would have 65 days to apply for cleanup funds from the settlement if they discover the contaminants in their waterways, U.S. District...

