Real Estate Rumors: Kissaki Sushi, GL Homes, Apollo

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Kissaki Sushi has inked a deal to lease between 1,200 to 1,500 square feet in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood and will open a new restaurant there, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for space at Cube Wynwd, an eight-story property at 222 N.W. 24th St. that's owned by Redsky Capital, and the deal also includes a roughly 8,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, according to the report. GL Homes has purchased a shuttered golf course in West Kendall, Florida, for $32 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for the former Calusa Country Club golf course, a 159.5-acre property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS