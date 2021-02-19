Fired Capitol Riot Atty Splits With Election Challenge Team

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- The former Goosehead Insurance in-house attorney ousted for his apparent involvement with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month has been fired as counsel in a lawsuit he filed challenging the 2020 election results, saying differences between him and co-counsel have forced him and a few other plaintiffs to go their own way. Paul M. Davis filed a notice of withdrawal Friday in the Western District of Texas, saying he was dropped by Latinos for Trump, Blacks for Trump and some other plaintiffs from their case filed on Jan. 18 because he "refused to implement a strategy" his co-counsel, Kellye...

