Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fired Capitol Riot Atty Splits With Election Challenge Team

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- The former Goosehead Insurance in-house attorney ousted for his apparent involvement with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month has been fired as counsel in a lawsuit he filed challenging the 2020 election results, saying differences between him and co-counsel have forced him and a few other plaintiffs to go their own way.

Paul M. Davis filed a notice of withdrawal Friday in the Western District of Texas, saying he was dropped by Latinos for Trump, Blacks for Trump and some other plaintiffs from their case filed on Jan. 18 because he "refused to implement a strategy" his co-counsel, Kellye...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!