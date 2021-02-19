Marine Security Co. Must Arbitrate Vessel Fight, Court Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- An English judge has ordered a marine security company to halt litigation it initiated in Nigeria seeking to disclaim liability after a 175-foot vessel it had chartered slammed into a tugboat, agreeing with the charterer that the dispute clearly fell under the parties' arbitration pact. Judge Neil Richard Calver QC concluded on Thursday that even though the litigation initiated by MOP Marine Nigeria Ltd. had already been ongoing for more than a year, that didn't mean that Specialised Vessel Services Ltd.'s application should be denied. In fact, attempts by the charterer to resolve the issue in Nigeria had been delayed by...

