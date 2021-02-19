FTC Takes Harder Look At Lockheed's $4.4B Aerojet Deal

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin's $4.4 billion proposal to buy Aerojet will get an extended antitrust review from the Federal Trade Commission, the defense manufacturers said Friday, just days after Raytheon's CEO said his company would fight the deal. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it received a second FTC request for information about the pending merger. Both Lockheed and Aerojet said the additional probe was expected. The FTC's action extends the waiting period for merger review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act until 30 days after Lockheed Martin Corp. and Aerojet have "substantially complied" with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS