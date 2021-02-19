Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VoIP-Pal Loses Fed. Circ. Battle To Ship Cases To Albright

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that patent holding company VoIP-Pal.com's decision to file its latest round of infringement suits against Apple, AT&T and Verizon Wireless in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Texas courtroom isn't enough of a reason to keep them there.

The three-judge panel turned down a vigorously fought mandamus petition from VoIP-Pal.com Inc. seeking to reverse Northern District of California Judge Lucy J. Koh's ruling preventing the patent owner from shipping the telecom giants' corresponding declaratory judgment suits to Judge Albright's court.

"We see no error that is mandamus-worthy in the court's analysis," U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!