VoIP-Pal Loses Fed. Circ. Battle To Ship Cases To Albright

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that patent holding company VoIP-Pal.com's decision to file its latest round of infringement suits against Apple, AT&T and Verizon Wireless in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Texas courtroom isn't enough of a reason to keep them there. The three-judge panel turned down a vigorously fought mandamus petition from VoIP-Pal.com Inc. seeking to reverse Northern District of California Judge Lucy J. Koh's ruling preventing the patent owner from shipping the telecom giants' corresponding declaratory judgment suits to Judge Albright's court. "We see no error that is mandamus-worthy in the court's analysis," U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore wrote...

