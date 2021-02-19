Bloomberry Can't Upend Award In $1.2B Manila Casino Fight

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Singapore appeals court won't nix an arbitral award finding that Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. wrongly ousted a casino operator from managing its $1.2 billion Philippine resort and casino, ruling that the operator hadn't wrongly hidden unrelated U.S. corruption probes from the tribunal. The Singapore Court of Appeal concluded on Tuesday that Bloomberry had failed to show that the award was tainted by fraud because Global Gaming Philippines LLC's CEO had concealed from the tribunal that he had previously been implicated in investigations by U.S. authorities over alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. William P. Weidner had formerly served...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS