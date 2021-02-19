White House Loses Bid To Delay NEPA Rule Challenge

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday rejected the White House's request for a 60-day stay of proceedings in litigation over the Trump administration's rule amending National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations, siding with green groups who said a stay is uncalled for. The White House Council on Environmental Quality said it needed 60 days to review the challenged rule, but several environmental groups including Wild Virginia and Cape Fear Watch opposed a delay. The groups said the rule reduces environmental requirements and, since it's already in effect, any delay in the case could result in agency actions that could harm them. U.S....

