Baby Formula Device Claims Get Tossed By NY Federal Judge

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class action brought by a father alleging that Baby Brezza Enterprises LLC baby formula mixing dispensers are defective, saying that the parent failed to show common issues.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said that Jon Borgese did not allege any legal issues common to the proposed class, nor did he say where any other buyers of Baby Brezza machines live or whether they were injured. Borgese's suit alleges that the Baby Brezza Formula Pro and Formula Pro Advanced mixers don't live up to their promise of making the right amount of...

