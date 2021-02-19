Home Care Workers Can't Derail Union's Wage Arbitration

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has confirmed an arbitration decision covering roughly 100,000 workers that defined the reach of arbitration clauses in collective bargaining agreements between the Service Employees International Union and a group of home health care companies. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl confirmed the April award that said arbitration was the proper place to decide claims in grievances between 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers and New York home health care companies that arise from federal and state wage laws. The arbitration concerned a class action grievance the union filed in 2019 accusing more than 40...

