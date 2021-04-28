Microsoft, DOD Can't Toss $10B JEDI Contract Challenge

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Amazon's lawsuit accusing the Pentagon of bias in awarding the contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft for a second time got the green light on Wednesday when the U.S. Court of Federal Claims refused to dismiss the case. In a sealed decision, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith declined motions to dismiss filed by the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft after Amazon Web Services Inc. argued the DOD had wrongly given the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal to Microsoft Corp. for the second time in September. An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the company continued to...

