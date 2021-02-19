Chrysler Loses Last-Ditch Bid To Slash Clutch Defect Class

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler lost its renewed bid to narrow a class of drivers suing the automaker over alleged clutch defects in 2013-2015 Dodge Dart cars when a California federal judge declined on Friday to exclude drivers who sold their vehicles, finding a common issue of liability supports the existing class definition. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel didn't waver from his earlier decision to certify a class of drivers seeking damages from FCA US LLC over allegedly faulty clutches that stuck to the floor, preventing acceleration. Judge Curiel said "limiting the class vehicles to the purchasers who still own the class vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS