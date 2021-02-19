Tribe Fears FCC Funding Will Preclude Spectrum Project

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Southern Ute Indian Tribe is sounding alarm bells at the Federal Communications Commission over two potentially conflicting broadband initiatives on its reservation: a tribal wireless internet project in the 2.5 GHz band and a gigabit fiber broadband project recently awarded to a group of rural electric cooperatives. The Colorado-based tribe told the FCC in a Thursday letter that it claimed 2.5 GHz spectrum licenses that cover the reservation last year, hoping to become a primary source of internet access for locals who have struggled to get online. However, the tribe recently discovered that the FCC auctioned off local broadband coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS